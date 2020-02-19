Kramer, Michael, - 27, of New Gretna, NJ passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born in Tuckerton, NJ. Michael spent his days working at Buterick Bulkheading, where he loved spending time on the water with his crew that became family. When at home, he enjoyed playing xbox and watching Ken Block videos. If he wasn't playing video games, he loved spending time outdoors especially camping with his wife. Michael cherished the time he was able to spend with family and friends and his cat, "Lil' Girl." He is preceded in death by his brothers, David "Buddy" Keasler and Justin Angier. Michael is leaving behind the love of his life Lena Kramer (nee Hamilton); his mother, Lisa Keasler (nee Driscoll) (Brian); his father, Howard Kramer; his sister, Natalie Keasler (Bladimir); his brothers, David Kramer (Maryann), David Angier; his in-laws, Bill, Susan and Jake Hamilton; and his nieces and nephews. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

