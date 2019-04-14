Krassenstein, Jerome Donald, - 87, of Boca Raton, FL, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 loving husband of Velma, father of five children, grandfather of twelve, passed away. Jerry was born on January 15, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA the only child of Howard and Lillian Krassenstein. He attended Drexel University, where he met his bride to be. Jerry and Velma married on June 20, 1954. He is survived by Velma, his children Ruth (Andrew), Sandra (Morris), Joanne (Jon), Jonathan (Juliet) & Daniel (Huiping), his 12 grandchildren, Michael, Amanda (Ralph), Samuel, Kevin (Hannah), Noah, Bradley, Eric, Joseph, Marshall, Melissa, Karla and Joshua and 1 great grandchild, Bowen. Jerry, a trained certified public accountant and stock broker, had a long successful career as a senior corporate executive with CSX in Huntington, WV, Baltimore, MD and Cleveland, OH. He was an Army veteran, who started several businesses and served as a tireless volunteer for several organizations, including temples in Baltimore, Margate and Boca Raton. Jerry had a passion for, among other things, travel, culture, cigars and Jack Daniels. He and Velma traveled the world, including trips to Israel, China, Europe and Central America and cruises spanning the globe. He loved opera, movies, great restaurants, football & fixing things. Most of all, he loved his family and shared everything he had with them. He was greatly admired by his family and by those who had the privilege of working with and knowing him. He had courage and confidence and set a wonderful example to his children & grandchildren as the kind of person we all should aspire to be. He will be missed! Synagogue services will be held on Monday, April 15 at 1:00pm at Shirat Hayam, 700 North Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, NJ. Interment is private. Donations may be sent to the Temple Emeth Shalom Cemetery Fund at Shirat Hayam, the Mishkan Tefillah prayer book fund, or any charity of the donor's choice. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
