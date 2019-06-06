Kraus, Robert F., "Rob", - 68, of Egg Harbor Township, Passed away Sunday, June 2nd, at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point after a short illness. Rob was a proud past member of the Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company, Auxiliary member of the Northfield Volunteer Rescue Squad, as well as a member of the Northfield Democratic Club. Rob was born July 31st, 1950 in Camden, and is Predeceased by his parents, Carlton J. Kraus, and Hilda E. Kraus. Rob is survived by his loving son Robert Barry Kraus (Megan Petitt-Kraus), and loving daughter Abby Kraus fiancé to (Andrew Taylor). Rob was a proud Uncle of 3 nieces. He will be missed by all who he loved, including pets: Xena, Mira, June, Dexter, and Grandpup, Bella. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 7th at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, 1650 New Road, Northfield New Jersey from 10am until the time of service at 11am. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Atlantic County Animal Shelter, Pleasantville, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes.
