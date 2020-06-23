KRAUSE, Judith L., - 70, of Cape May, on June 18, 2020. Daughter of the late Charles and Anna Krause. Sister of Anne Frances Glaubit, Veronica Krause, and the late Carol Krause Johnson. Also nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com

