KRAUSE, Judith L., - 70, of Cape May, on June 18, 2020. Daughter of the late Charles and Anna Krause. Sister of Anne Frances Glaubit, Veronica Krause, and the late Carol Krause Johnson. Also nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Judith KRAUSE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
A South Jersey Wawa employee was told to take off his Black Lives Matter mask. He quit, and Wawa is examining its uniform policies.
-
Atlantic City water park will be 'best' in country, Showboat owner says
-
This popular pub can now be all yours — along with a house and a 7-acre farm
-
Gunbattle near Atlantic City school leads to chase, road closings, arrest
-
Hard Rock casino rolls out safety plan for reopening
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.