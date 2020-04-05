Kravecz, Carole A., - 74, some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. Last week, Carole Kravecz rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings. With profound sadness we announce the passing of Carole, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on March 28, 2020. She was born to the late Louis and Anna Weber on 9/14/1945 in Woodbury, New Jersey. She was married to her beloved late husband Jack Kravecz for 35 years and they lived a beautiful life 2 blocks from the ocean in Ocean City New Jersey. Carole worked as a secretary and then a legal secretary for many years. She was very proud to have worked at Johnson and Johnson and for Bill Speigal (Prosecuter). She loved her friends and family and loved walking the beach in her beloved Ocean City. She also loved animals and had a beautiful love bird named Muffin for many years. She was also predeceased by her sister Doris Dougherty. Carole is survived by her son Louis Campbell, daughter Debra Byrd, and nephew Donald Wrenn. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on a later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

