Kravecz, Carole A., - 74, some people only walk this earth for a short time. Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. Last week, Carole Kravecz rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings. With profound sadness we announce the passing of Carole, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on March 28, 2020. She was born to the late Louis and Anna Weber on 9/14/1945 in Woodbury, New Jersey. She was married to her beloved late husband Jack Kravecz for 35 years and they lived a beautiful life 2 blocks from the ocean in Ocean City New Jersey. Carole worked as a secretary and then a legal secretary for many years. She was very proud to have worked at Johnson and Johnson and for Bill Speigal (Prosecuter). She loved her friends and family and loved walking the beach in her beloved Ocean City. She also loved animals and had a beautiful love bird named Muffin for many years. She was also predeceased by her sister Doris Dougherty. Carole is survived by her son Louis Campbell, daughter Debra Byrd, and nephew Donald Wrenn. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on a later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Carole Kravecz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
A New York radio reporter, a party on LBI and now 2 dead from coronavirus
-
Shore Medical offers all employees voluntary layoffs amid COVID-19 revenue crunch
-
State officials report first COVID-19 death in Atlantic County
-
Mays Landing man dies in crash on Black Horse Pike
-
Host of Bridgeton gathering charged with disorderly conduct
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.