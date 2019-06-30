Krebs, William J. Jr , - 87, of Sarasota, FL. passed away May 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, William J and Kathryn (Thomas) Krebs. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 61 yrs, Mary Kathryn (Sakalosky), children William M (Melissa), Kenneth J (Ada), Diane Johnston (Daryl) and five grandchildren. Born in Philadelphia, he later lived in Cinnaminson NJ, Stone Harbor NJ and Sarasota FL. He was a proud veteran of the USAF, having served in the Korean Conflict, A Mass in celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 am July 2 2019 at St Brendan the Navigator Parish, Maris Stella Church, Avalon NJ.

Tags

Load entries