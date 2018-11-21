Kreiner (Wise), Victoria May, - of Hammonton, daughter of George and Victoria Wise passed away very peacefully on November 12, 2018 at Virtua Rehabilitation in Berlin NJ. Born August 20, 1935, Vicki worked various jobs to keep food on the table and a roof over the heads of her 6 children. Her dedication to raising her children was her passion; she was the best mom anyone could ask for. Humor filled the home along with the smell of fresh sheets and many wonderful homemade meals. She was an avid sports fan and loved her Phillies, Eagles and Flyers. Her talents included painting, woodworking, and crafts. She had an ear for music and enjoyed playing the piano. She enjoyed our many camping trips. She loved animals and is reunited with her beloved beagle "Pepper". We will miss her smile and laughter and most of all her keen sense of humor. Vicki is predeceased by her daughter, Jill A. Valentino (Piper). Vicki is survived by her sons, James Piper (Barbara), George Piper (Vicki), Jack Piper (Lisa), Douglas Kreiner (Sandy); her daughter, Joyce V. Faunce (Piper) (Joseph Jr.); her beloved brother, George Wise (Melinda); and numerous grandchildren and great grands. A memorial is being planned at a later date and everyone will be notified. In memory of our mother, please make a donation to your local Human Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
