Kreiser, Helen Jean, - 65, of Palermo, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 9, 2019 in Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ with her sons by her side. Born in Philadelphia, Pa she has been an area resident for many years. Helen worked as an Insurance Underwriter for Houston International Insurance Group. She loved going to concerts and dancing, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed spending time in Cape May going to restaurants and listening to live music. She was predeceased by her father: Frederick Schwarz. Surviving are her sons: Zack and Jake Kreiser. Also surviving are her mother: Helen (nee Morgan) Schwarz, two sisters: Susan (John) DiSanto and Donna (Jeff) Bernardis. A Time of Sharing by Family and Friends will be held on Monday, December 16th at 12 o'clock at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 11 o'clock until time of sharing. Burial will be held privately. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Palermo, NJ 08230. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
