Kreutz Moyer, Claire, - 77, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, at 10:30 pm on June 16, 2019. Born to Clarence and Estalie McCoy Kreutz on September 4, 1941, Claire was a native as well as lifelong resident of Northfield, New Jersey. Through eighth grade, Claire walked from her parents' Rosedale Avenue home to the Mill Road School, down the road from the recreational area developed on the site of the Somers Brickyard by the citizens of Northfield in the early 1950s. It was officially named Birch Grove Park in 1951 by then ten-year-old Claire Kreutz, who submitted the winning entry in a children's naming contest. Claire went on to spend four active years at Pleasantville High School, where she distinguished herself academically in mathematics, on the athletic fields as a drum majorette and in the love of her classmates who voted her 1958 Queen of the Prom in her graduating year. Claire continued to Gettysburg College, where once again she distinguished herself for her intellectual prowess, versatility and the loyalty of her peers. As a freshman, Claire was selected as a Gettysburg College Varsity Majorette. In addition, she joined Delta Gamma National Sorority. During her four years at Gettysburg, Claire met James Moyer, Class of 1960; the two soon became "college sweethearts" and were married after Claire's graduation in June 1962. Claire joined Jim at Fort Dix, NJ, where he was serving as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. When his tour of duty was completed, they returned to the Northfield area where Jim began his career in the insurance business, joining his father-in-law in Jackson & Kreutz, a firm Jim came to own and operate for many years. Eventually, the Moyers were a family of six; their first son Bob having been born in 1963, and soon followed by a brother David in 1965, a sister Jennifer in 1967, and a brother Stephen in 1969. Claire, a full-time mother and homemaker, still found time to exercise her multiple talents in the service of her community, her church, her academic heritage, her 'sisters' by many definitions, and the world at large. Always a dedicated Gettysburg Alumna, she served on the Board of Fellows of Gettysburg College and was a member of Project Gettysburg-Leon and the Commission on the Future. Claire was past president of the Atlantic County Branch of the American Association of University Women, and as a 50-year member was recognized with lifetime national membership in acknowledgement of her commitment to education and equity for women and girls. She was a longtime member of Central United Methodist Church of Linwood, contributing in many ways, perhaps most significantly as the Chair of the Organ Restoration Committee. She served on the Advisory Boards of Birch Grove Park and Holy Spirit High School, served as treasurer of the Atlantic City Area McIntosh Users Group and enthusiastically participated in the Offshore Garden Club. In 1996, Claire and Jim volunteered with Pastors for Peace, a special ministry of the Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization, an international religious community whose aim is to ensure justice for the oppressed peoples of the world. Pastors for Peace, an IFCO project, was created in 1988 to deliver material aid to victims of injustice and poverty in Latin America, to initiate education and advocacy projects, and to campaign for a more just and moral US foreign policy in the Northern Hemisphere. Caravans travel on different routes throughout the US and Canada from north to south, ending up together at the Texas border with Mexico before moving ahead to their destination country. For the Moyers in 1996, the destination was Chiapas, Mexico. Mexico held a special place in Claire's heart since her first visit in 1985 and continued throughout the course of her life. She traveled there almost every year, studying the culture and the politics and working to master her Spanish conversational ability. At home, she became an active member of Sisters Together Against Racism (STAR) and she founded the Spanish Conversation Group, which continued to meet at her home for many years. Additionally, the Moyers' love of travel included much of Europe, South and Central America as well as India, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Australia and China. Claire's attachment to Birch Grove Park continued through her lifetime. She enjoyed the easy access from her home in Northfield, and made walking on the Park's many trails a regular habit. Claire also continued her lifelong love of the ocean, often encouraging family and friends to enjoy the hospitality of the "Moyer Inn" for a summer vacation. A centerpiece of such visits was "farm to table" dinners on the screen porch with its view of Claire's garden, a ribbon of color filled with specimen plants. Somehow, Claire found time to join friends on the golf course, whether in Northfield or on her annual visits to Florida. Whether sitting on the beach or curled on her own couch, Claire could always be counted on to be immersed in one or more books, and was an active participant in four book groups. Claire is survived by her son Robert, his wife Noel and their son Gage of Salt Lake City, UT; her son David, his wife Cindy and their sons John and Bradley of Tenafly, NJ; her daughter Jennifer and partner James Warner of St. Petersburg, FL; and the family's beloved cat, Tiger. She was pre-deceased by her husband Jim (2017) and their son Stephen (2013). Claire is survived as well by Jim's sisters Louise Morrow, of Lewisburg, PA; Joan (Gordon) Lehman, of Venice, FL; Carolyn (Nelson) Scharadin of Carmel, IN; Jim's brother Daniel (Susan) Moyer, Nanticoke, PA, and sister-in-law Judy Moyer (Bruce), Mifflinburg, PA. Jim's brother Bruce predeceases her. Numerous nieces and nephews survive her. A special thank you to Justina Armah for her love, support and quality care in Claire's final days. A visitation will be held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood. The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Central United Methodist Church, Linwood at 3:00pm preceded by a visitation at the church beginning at 1:00pm. Interment at Friends Central Cemetery will follow the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Claire's memory to the Central United Methodist Church, 5 Marin Ave, Linwood NJ 08221 or a charity of your choice. 