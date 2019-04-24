Krevens, Elliott Howard, - Ventnor, NJ Longtime resident. Age 79. Beloved son of the late Joseph and Lillian Krevens. Cherished longtime friend of Jini Virtue Errichetti and her family as well as a dear friend to many others. Elliott was a 1959 graduate of Atlantic City High School. He held many jobs during his life, including manager of a pool deck, parking lot and ice cream stand. Elliott was known to those who loved him as an eccentric gentleman who always wore shorts no matter what the weather, and for his many plants and flowers that adorned his home, both inside and out. He loved his cats. Elliott was very generous and donated to many charities throughout his life. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life gathering at his home on Thursday, April 25, beginning at 6:00 pm. Internment will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to the Human Society of Atlantic County 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
