Krigel, Harry Alexander, Sr., - 79, of Montreal, Quebec, passed away on March 25, 2020 in Montreal, Quebec Canada. Harry was born in Montreal, Quebec on April 9, 1940. Harry (also, affectionately known as "Alex", "Dad", "Pop-Pop", and "Motorcycle Pop-Pop") is survived by his wife Christiane, daughters Lisa Ann Merola (Joe), Laura Krigel Neil (Bob), son Harry Krigel, Jr. (Phillip), granddaughters Lauren & Lyndsay Merola, grandsons Conor & Bronson Neil, sister Debbie D'Urso(Joe). Harry worked as a Computer Programmer with the FAA for over 25 years. Harry loved riding motorcycles and traveling in his RV. He was often mistaken for tough guy actor Clint Eastwood. Harry loved his family and they will miss him very much.

