Krochmal, Judith L., - 82, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away at home on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY Judy spent time living in Florham Park, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor in 2003. Judith proudly served in the United States Air Force and went on to work a self-employed Electrologist. Judith had a real passion for country dancing, was a phenomenal watercolor painter and she loved shopping for unique art and decorating. Judith was predeceased by her parents Jack and Ruth Toplin and sister Miriam Batson. She is survived by her loving husband Roman of 53 years, daughter Harryet Candee of MA, son Ronald Kramer of Mountain Lake, NJ, 3 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Maxwell Funeral 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 10 am at First Presbyterian Church 210 East Main St Tuckerton, NJ 08087 followed by interment in Ocean County Memorial Park in Waretown, NJ.
