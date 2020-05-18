Kroger-Geary (Heuer), Virginia Louise, - 83, of Northfield, Jeanne was born in Atlantic City October 27, 1936. Passed away peacefully May 7th surrounded by loved ones. A 1955 Graduate of Atlantic City High School, she lloved tending her garden, bird watching, traveling, and Astrology. Jeanne is survived by six sons, Donald (Ellen) Riddle, Stephen (Camille) Kroger, James (Helen) Kroger, Richard (Victoria) Kroger, David (Margot) Kroger, Douglas (Alicia) Kroger. She was blessed with 13 Grandchildren, and 10 Great Grandchildren. Three brothers Richard (Beverlie), Charles (Ann), and William (Kathy) sister-in-law Linda and many other friends and family. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward, first husband Alan Riddle, daughter Sandra Riddle, and brother Donald Heuer. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by www.adams-perfect.com
