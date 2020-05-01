Kronk, Paul M, - 83, of Tavares, Florida, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020. He formerly resided in Absecon, NJ. He was born in Crucible, Greene County PA. where he spent his childhood. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict(1953-1956). He was stationed on the DMZ (38th parallel) as a Staff Sergeant. He retired from Atlantic County Sheriff's Department after 20 years of service. After his retirement, he worked in Security at Betty Bacharach Rehabilitation center prior to moving to Florida in 2000. His interests included hunting, fishing, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He especially enjoyed his time with his family. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Helen (nee Menhart) Kronk, his wife of 56 years Joyce (nee Homan), and his brother Joseph C. Kronk Jr. He is survived by his sons Paul Jr. (Patti) of Sweetwater, NJ, Kenneth of Grand Island, FL., and Jeffrey (Roseann) of Galloway, NJ.as well as four grandsons: Paul III, Jesse, Anthony, and Vincent. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
