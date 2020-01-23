Krudas, Christina (Wampler), - 59, of Petersburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 16th at her home surrounded by her loving family and life time friend Deb Beloin. Christina was a nurse for 28 years - she has touched the lives of so many people. Christina is survived by her daughters Sarah LeRoy and Emily Cruddas; the son she never had Edgar Fowler; grandchildren Ashton, Paisley-Rae and Briar-Rose. She was predeceased by her parents Glenn and Eileen Wampler and brother Scott Wampler. We will be having a celebration of life on February 1st at 3pm at 17 East Sunrise Rd., Petersburg, NJ 08270. Condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.
Most Popular
-
A ticket does not guarantee you access to Trump's Wildwood rally
-
‘The worst kept secret:’ Local speakeasies stand 100 years after prohibition
-
Protest scheduled during Trump rally in Wildwood
-
Missing Egg Harbor City man found dead; police looking for car
-
Philadelphia man dies in Vineland plant accident
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.