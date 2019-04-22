Kruegl, Lucy E. (nee Girard), - 93, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 with her family by her side. Lucy was born in Philadelphia on June 24, 1925. She graduated from Frankford High School and worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad. Lucy married Herman (Bud) T. Kruegl and had one son, Thomas. Lucy, Bud, and Tom relocated to Ocean City in 1951, and ran H.T. Kruegl Builders before Bud passed away in 1972. Lucy was also predeceased by her parents, Benhardt and Lucy Girard, and her sister and brother-in-law Dorothy and Walter Forest. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Thomas and Constance Kruegl, her granddaughter and her husband Ashley and Joshua Heyne, her great-grandson Wesley Heyne, her brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Elizabeth Girard, and many nieces and nephews. Lucy came from a large, loving family. She was a vivacious, fun-loving woman with a great smile and will be greatly missed. Burial is private. Donations can be made in her name to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration in Radnor, PA. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
