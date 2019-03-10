Kruger, William O., - 92, passed away on January 22, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA he lived in Egg Harbor Township. He graduated from Roxborough High School and Drexel University and worked for H. K. Porter as a Sales Engineer and retired in 1988 to Ocean City, NJ. Bill was active in Scouting from 1954 to 1965. He was an avid Fisherman and Golfer and a Life member of the OC Fishing Club. He was the founder of the Ocean City Thursday Senior Golf League. He was a member of OC Masonic Lodge171, serving as Past President and Secretary for 8 years and Blood Bank Chairman for 8 years and member of Keystone Belcher Lodge 15. Past MEHP Royal Arch, Past Sovereign Master Dabar Council, Treasure Trinity Council #11 R& SM, Member Atlantic Commandry #20, Member Scottish Rite, Member Crescent Temple. Served 8 years as a Shriner Shepherd. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where he sang in the Choir. Bill is survived by his wife Ruth (Miller) and daughter Karen, Grandchildren Mary Kate Brigden and Sean Kruger and Great-grandchildren who brought such joy to his life Emma, Liam and Willow. Bill was proceeded in death by his Son, David, Sister Myrtle (Brinz) his Parents Anna and Otto Kruger. Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, March 16th at 11:00 AM. Grace Lutheran Church, Shore Road at Dawes and Meyran Avenues, Somers Point, NJ 08244. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given to Grace Lutheran Church. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
