Krumbiegel, Marita, - On Friday, August 16, 2019, Marita Krumbiegel a loving daughter and friend passed away at age 66 at Deborah Hospital. Marita was born on January 2, 1953, in Germany to Renate Spenser and Gunter Krumbiegel. At the age of seven, she immigrated to the United States with her mother. Marita worked as a manager for a blood bank for ten years. In 1985 she started working in Atlantic City as a dealer and later on became a banquet server. It was no October Fest without Marita. Marita had an uncanny ability to reach people in deep and positive ways. She had always been an example of kindness and generosity. Marita was renowned for her crocheting, knitting and cooking. She is survived by her mother; Renate, best friend Victoria and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Foundation or to the charity of your choice in Marita's name. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Marita please go to www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home.

