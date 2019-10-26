Kugel, Muriel S. "Mickey", - 87, of Margate, retired local realtor for 40 plus years, passed away on October 23, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in Richmond, VA, she met her husband, Ronald, on a blind date in Atlantic City. They were married for 48 years until his passing in 2000. Mickey was an avid reader, and bridge, mahjong, and canasta player. She also enjoyed crosswords. In her younger years, she enjoyed modeling and playing tennis. Most recently, she loved spending time with her girls more than anything, and with her favorite person in the world, her grandson, Alex. Predeceased by her husband, Ronald, she is survived by her three daughters, Karen Kugel Greer (Tommy), Julie A. Kugel, and Stephanie Kugel-Hollander (Rich); her grandson, Alexander R. Greer; two sisters, Harriett Dorman and Jacqueline Cohan; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 12:00pm at Emeth Shalom Cemetery, Lincoln Avenue, Egg Harbor Township. Donations in Mickey's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

