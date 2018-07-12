Kuhn, Elsie Rooth, - 96, of Avalon, and Stone Harbor passed away on July 10, 2018. Elsie was born in Hartford, Connecticut on July 27, 1921 and grew up in Philadelphia. She attended Frankford High School and Penn State University. She was predeceased by her husband Milton William Kuhn who died in 2008 after they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. Elsie is survived by two sons Milton M. Kuhn (Joyce) of Avalon, NJ and Gary R. Kuhn (Elaine) of Fuquay Varina, NC, three grandchildren (Kirsten, Erika, and Travis) and four great grandchildren (Alex, Brett, Connor, and Kathryn). Elsie loved her daily breakfast with friends at Brian's Waffle House, Friday evenings at the Avalon Yacht Club, a glass of merlot at the Links, duplicate bridge, and the numerous clubs in which she was active. A special thanks to friend Joan Hunter for her loving care and concern. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 92nd Street and Third Avenue, Stone Harbor on Monday, July 16, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
