Kuhn, Therese (Teri) Marie Patricia (Cassidy), - 91, of Smithville, NJ, formally of Marlton, NJ and Philadelphia, PA passed away on Wednesday morning (January 8, 2020) surrounded by her loving family. Survived by the "love of her life" for more than 62 years is her beloved husband and best friend, Robert Kuhn. Her sincere love for her husband was reflective in every aspect of their lives, from the simplicity of their hugs and kisses to their decades of creating countless memories that will be held in our hearts for eternity. Missing her deeply are her 4 children who she loves so much, appreciates, and is so proud of: Bob Kuhn (Elizabeth McCarthy) of Tucson, AZ, Tim Kuhn (Regina Ciampoli) of Moorestown, NJ, Tracy Pasqualoni (John) of Smithville, NJ and Kathleen McSweeney (Tim) of Smithville, NJ. Her deep and continued love for her wonderful husband, her children and their amazing spouses will live on forever! Her grandchildren were the love of her life: Tara (her first and special grandchild who has already acquainted her with her new heavenly surroundings), Elisa (who shared her Grandmom's great love of fashion, especially finding a one-of-a-kind deal), Robert (who gave the best hugs with sincere love and made her feel like she was the only person in the room), Keelin (who had a special friendship and made Mom Mom's heart beat every day), Cassidy (who is her namesake with a special bond and always says that her best friend is 70 years older than her, and Ian (who blessed her with being a Grandmother again at the age of 80 and who always took the time to call, skype and pray for her). Born in Philadelphia and enjoying many summers in Wildwood, as well as her time in Naples, FL, she had a fun and joyful life. From modeling for Gimbels, working for political parties and union leaders, and employed at Whitman's Chocolates, to retiring from the casino industry after 25 years employment between Golden Nugget and Trump Plaza. Her "amazing and sassy personality" has and will impact individuals' lives forever and ever. She is now reunited with family and friends making a ruckus in heaven - we are sure! To live on will be her Mommyism's: "Tit for Tat and Butter for Fish", "Who did it and ran", "Let's not and say we did", "You would have to laugh or you'd cry", "That and a nickel gets you 5 cents" and "it's like looking in the mirror", just to mention a few. Her tenacity to persevere through challenging times, enables all of us to recognize that it's not the challenges we face, but how we face them, which she faced with dignity, determination, and strength. We hope the weather is warm, the fashion sales are good, and the food is great where she is now. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to her favorite charities, St. Jude's and Shrinersso those children have a chance to live a happy and long life like she did. A visitation will be held on Monday, January 13th at 10:30 AM with Teri's funeral mass at 11:00 AM at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Jan 13
Visitation
Monday, January 13, 2020
10:30AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
591 New Jersey Avenue
Absecon, NJ 08201
Jan 13
Mass
Monday, January 13, 2020
11:00AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
591 New Jersey Avenue
Absecon, NJ 08201
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.