Kuhnley, Michelle E., - 47, of Brigantine, died suddenly of an aneurysm on Saturday, December 22, 2018. Michelle was born in Philadelphia, PA and spent most of her childhood in Daytona, FL. She and her family moved to Brigantine when she was 15 years old. She worked as a cage cashier at Trump Plaza for many years until its closure, recently at Walmart and currently at Ocean Resort Casino. Michelle loved horror movies, Betty Boop, playing games and was very talented in arts and crafts, as she made beautiful stampings, paintings and crocheted blankets. She also had a love for cats and was heartbroken when her best furry friend Mandy passed away a year ago. Michelle is predeceased by her mother and best friend Kathleen Jester and her grandparents Elaine and Dick Gordon. She is survived by her father Edward Kuhnley, stepfather Bruce Jester, brother Brian (Sarah) Kuhnley, stepsister Liz (Tim) Reilly, stepbrother Eric (Frederique) Jester, Aunt Elaine (Carl) Hildenbrand, Uncles John, Scott and Thomas Allen, nephews Brian, Brandon and Connor, niece Kasey and several cousins; as well as very close childhood friend Jennifer Kronable. Private funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Humane Society of Atlantic City (1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401)To share your fondest memory of Michelle please visit www.keatesplum.com. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
