Kuintzle, Albert G., - 80, of Cape May, and formerly of West Chester, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, September 23, 2019. Al graduated from Upper Darby High School and later graduated from Temple University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Design. Al owned and operated Globe Engineering Corporation in Broomall, PA for 46 years before retiring. Al enjoyed many things in his life; fishing, boating, traveling, family vacations and being in the Florida Keys (Islamorada). Among many character traits, he is remembered for his easy going and casual demeanor, as well as, for his integrity and devotion to his wife and family. Al enjoyed a loving marriage of 49 years to his late wife, Nancy (2009). He is also predeceased by his sister, Mazie Reynolds and his brother, Charles Kuintzle. Al is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his four children, Albert (and Toi) Kuintzle, Lesley Zinkel (and Mickey Woloszyn), Craig (and Nid) Kuintzle and Betty (and James) Bond; five grandchildren, Ryan, Josh, Jessie, Brennon and Jenny; two great-grandsons, Ryken and Carson; one step-granddaughter, Jennifer; one step great-granddaughter, Natalya. Al's life will be celebrated in the form of a memorial ceremony in which family and friends are encouraged to offer thoughts, memories, prayers and expressions on Saturday (Oct. 5th his 81st birthday) at 11 am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May where friends will be received one hour prior to the ceremony from 10 am 11 am. Interment is private and will be held at a later date. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
