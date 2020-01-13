Kunz, Elizabeth, - 93, of Galloway, passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Spring Village of Galloway, NJ. She was born 1926 in Philadelphia and later moved to Somers Point, NJ. Betty had a love for traveling. Betty was preceded in death by her parents Harold & Florence Kunz, & brother Charles Kunz. Services will be private. Family service by Craft/Givnish of Abington, PA. 215-659-2000.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Kunz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries