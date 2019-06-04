Kurland, David, - of Lakewood, passed away on May 31st. Born December 19, 1932 at Cooper Hospital in Camden to William and Sara Kurland, David attended the Trenton Deaf School, the Atlantic City schools, and High School in Philadelphia. David is survived by his siter, Janet Kurland, brother, Bruce Kurland, nephew, Doug Huntley, and cousins, Joseph Tishler, Ross and Enid Tishler, and Joel and Sherry Shusterman. Graveside services will be held Wednesday 11am at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery, 6691 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp. The family asks that contributions in his memory may be made to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, www.cfbnj.org. Arr. by ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
