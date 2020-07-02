Kurtz, Captain Alfred J. 'Al', III, - 54, of Galloway, passed away peacefully, June 29th, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in Atlantic City, NJ. He grew up and lived in Galloway, NJ. In Al's early years, he was a Senior mechanic at Seaview Golf Resort but spent most of his career as a commercial crabber and third-generation waterfowl hunting guide out of Absecon Bay. Al had a passion for the water and was a very skilled and respected local Captain for most of his life. Al was well-loved for his quick wit, sense of humor, and being an all-around fun-loving man. In Al's free time he enjoyed hunting and trapping with his sons and his friends, and also had an abundance of hobbies such as camping, 4 wheeling, boating, dancing, and spending time with his family. Al is predeceased by his father, Alfred J Kurtz Jr. He is survived by his children, Loreal Kurtz, Alfred J Kurtz IV 'AJ' and Reed Kurtz ; his mother, Joan E Kurtz ; and his siblings, Patricia Lipshultz (Joe), Joan M Kurtz, Kathy Kurtz, Eileen Kurtz, and Juliet Stokes (Steve); and his granddaughter, Nova M Dechoudens. Visitation will be held outdoors, Friday, July 3rd, 2020 between 9 am and 12 PM, at the Club Harold's Dock, located at 151 E. Faunce Landing Rd, Absecon, NJ. A private service and burial will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Edwin B Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge. Online condolences may be placed at www.parselsfh.com.

Tags

Load entries