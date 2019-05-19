Kurtz, Ronald J, - 69, of North Wildwood, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Ron was an avid sports fan. His love for basketball began in childhood playing with his dad and his brothers and continued as he helped lead the North Catholic Falcons to the 1967 City Championship. Throughout his life, he loved watching his Eagles fly and other Philly teams from college to pro soar. Ron was so proud to be a part of the North Catholic brotherhood. His close circle of friends and the extended Falcon family gave him such enjoyment and support throughout the years. Ron had an incredible wit that always kept everyone amused. To those who loved him best, his easy laugh, quick smile and kind heart will be dearly missed. His love for his wife, his two children, his mom, his brothers and sisters and especially his grandson of whom he was so proud, was obvious to everyone. Beloved husband of Jeannie (nee Schiff). Loving son Mary and the late Joseph Kurtz. Devoted father of Robert (Michelle) Coleman and Melissa Kurtz. Dear brother of Joann (Thomas) Waters, Patricia (Michael) Rysak, Rosemary Kurtz, Joseph (Diana) Kurtz and Gerald (Nancy) Kurtz. Loving grandfather of Aiden. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Tuesday, May 21st from 9:30 11:30 AM at the BELL-HENNESSY FUNERAL HOME, 420 S. Main St., Williamstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12:00 PM at Our Lady of Peace Parish / St. Mary's R.C. Church, Main St. & Carroll Ave., Williamstown. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers family request donations to the North Catholic Alumni Association of your choice. Condolences and memories may be shared online @ www.bell-hennessy.com.
