Kurzweil, Barbara, - 79, of Ashland, OH, formerly of Villas, passed away at her home on Wednesday, January 2, 2019. Barbara was born on March 28, 1939, in New Jersey to Robert E. and Pauline (Robbins) Smith. Barbara was a member of First Church of the Brethren. A girl scout leader and a graduate of Keane University in New Jersey where she became a teacher and taught for many years. She is survived by her children, Margaret Schmucker, James Scott (Christine) Kurzweil and Paula Swartz; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Smith. She was preceded in death by her son, Edwin R. Kurzweil; grandson, Samuel D. Schmucker; and both her husbands, Jerome Miller, and Robert Kurzweil. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 10, 2019, at 2 pm at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road North Cape May, New Jersey; friends may call one hour prior to service from 1 pm -2 pm. Interment will immediately follow service at the Tabernacle Cemetery, Erma, NJ. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
