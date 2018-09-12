Kwasnieski, Elizabeth (Betty), - 90, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2018. She was a Mays Landing resident all of her life. Betty was a graduate of Pleasantville High School. She was an office manager at Prudential Insurance Company in Atlantic City and Vineland for 33 years. After leaving Prudential, she became a security guard at Bally's Casino in Atlantic City for the next 10 years. On October 9, 1954 she married the love of her life, Stanley Kwasnieski with whom she would spend the next 64 years. Together they raised their daughter Lisa, enjoyed traveling the country in their motorhome, and spending their winters at their home in Florida. In her later years she enjoyed reading, baking, and walking the Ocean City Boardwalk but her true passion was the time she spent with her four loving grandsons. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Vincent de Paul Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Mary and a John Aurelio, her brothers Alfred, Harry, John, Louis and Fred and her sister Toni. Surviving to cherish her memory are her devoted husband Stanley of Mays Landing; her loving daughter Lisa of Mullica Township; her devoted grandsons Tyler, Cody, Kyle and Ryan; her nieces Phyllis Lombardi and Mary Robinson Stein; many great nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will always and forever be in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at 11:30 AM, at St. Vincent de Paul Church 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, where a viewing will be held from 10 AM until the time of Mass. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.