Kwasnieski, Stanley, Jr., - 87, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully at his home on February 9, 2019. Born and raised in Devonshire, N.J. he attended Egg Harbor City Schools and worked on his family's farm. At 18 he joined the National Guard and raised to the rank of Corporal before his discharge. He then worked as an operating engineer on heavy equipment for 14 years. In 1964 he joined the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. He became a Section Fire Warden C-6. He fought many fires, built bridges throughout Wharton State Forest and introduced many school children to Smokey the Bear while teaching them fire prevention. He retired in 1994 after 30 years of service. Stanley was a life member of the Mays Landing Volunteer Rescue Squad. He served 7 years with the Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company and was an active parishioner at St. Vincent de Paul Church. On October 9, 1954 he married the love of his life Elizabeth "Betty" and moved to Mays Landing where they resided for the rest of their lives. Together they raised their daughter Lisa, enjoyed camping at Belleplain State Forest and traveling the country in their motorhome. In his later years he enjoyed spending winters at his home in Florida, riding his scooter around the neighborhood, long car rides along the back roads of South Jersey, telling stories and reminiscing with whoever would listen and time spent with his four grandsons. Whether it be listening to the oldies or watching a baseball game the time spent with them made him so happy and proud. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years Betty; his parents Stanley and Ida; his brother William and his sisters Helen, Lillian, Irene and Pauline. Surviving to cherish his memory are his devoted daughter Lisa of Mullica Township; his four loving grandsons Tyler, Cody, Kyle and Ryan; his sister Genevieve Powers of Mountainside, N.J. and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband, father, Pop Pop, uncle and friend. He will always and forever be in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 23rd from 10-11:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30am. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
