L'Esperance, Paul, - 98, of Ventnor, died peacefully at his home, Heritage Assisted Living, on Wednesday, November 14th 2018. Paul was born in Manchester, N.H. on July 4th, 1920. He grew up in Hookset, N.H., attending school in English and French. Winter ice skating was one of his favorite activities. A veteran of WWII, Paul served his country in the 33rd Seabee in the South Pacific. Near the end of the war he was transferred back to the states to train as a fighter pilot. At this time, he married Doris Kurylock, to be his wife of 65 years. He worked in plumbing and heating, then started his own company to design and build custom homes. He was given an award by Western Wood Products for his designs. He later patented a solar collector and started development with Phillips Petroleum. After he moved to the shore, Paul took daily 14 mile walks on the beach and volunteered in the cafeteria of St. James Catholic School. Paul will be remembered for his kind and generous nature. He was unfailingly polite to everyone. He is survived by his two sons: Arthur and Robert. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing and visitation on Tuesday, November 20th 9:15-10:15am at Holy Trinity Parish St. James Church, 6415 Atlantic Ave. Ventnor, NJ 08406. Funeral Mass 10:30am. Burial following in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point (609) 927-3844. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
