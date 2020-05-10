Labor, Rosalie P., - 96, of Woodbridge, VA and formerly of Seaville and West Wildwood, NJ, passed away on May 6, 2020. Rosie, as she was affectionately known, was born in Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY, and moved to Cape May County in 1945. An active NJ resident for 63 years, Rosie was a past president of the W. Wildwood Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the W. Wildwood School Board, and served on the Cape May County Board of Elections in Seaville for many years. She was a waitress at Chuck's Roundup, Sundberg's, Corbin House, and lastly at Henny's where she worked until she was 76 and made many beautiful friends. Rosie was predeceased by her husband and sweetheart of 56 years, John C. Labor, her daughter Margaret "Teri" Babore, and her son John F. Labor. She is survived by her daughter Christine Dey, granddaughter Terry J. Dey, grandsons Michael Babore, Christopher, Matthew and Zakarie Labor, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Rosie loved to cook and bake, but her favorite activity was singing which she did at the regular request of family and friends. Due to current restrictions, Rosie will be interred with her husband in a private ceremony. A memorial service will be held later. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor can be made to: Birmingham Green Foundation, 8605 Centreville Road, Manassas, VA 20110. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Rosalie Labor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Hammonton center has outsized COVID-19 infections; state can't say why
-
Approved for unemployment, but unable to collect, NJ residents get desperate
-
MGM Resorts shakeup brings new president and CFO to Borgata
-
LIVE UPDATES: Murphy extends public health emergency another 30 days in NJ
-
ADCOCK, NATHAN J.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.