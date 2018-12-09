Lacey, Joseph, - 88, of N Cape May, passed away on Wednesday, November 28, 2018. Born in Philadelphia and formerly of Stratford, Joseph served in the Air Force during the Korean War and enjoyed playing golf and wood working. He worked as a manager for Metropolitan Life Insurance in Haddonfield, and was also a founding member of the Stratford swim club. Joseph is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara (nee Bevan), 5 children Karen Carola (Joseph), Barbara Glover (James), Michael Lacey (Alisa), Patricia Gilmartin and Joann Hesse (Robert, deceased), 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018, 11am service, at the St. John Neumann Parish / St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd, N Cape May; viewing hours will be held from 9am-10am prior to service at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May. Memorial donations may be made to MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or Alzheimer's Foundation. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
