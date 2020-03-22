Lacivito , Rose (nee Baglivo), - 102, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at the Hammonton Health Centre. Rose was born in Hammonton before moving to Philadelphia while working in the clothing business where she was a member of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers Union. After her time in Philadelphia, she resided in Runnemede before returning to Hammonton in 1988. She is predeceased by her husband Albert Lacivito, her parents Luigi and Carmella Baglivo, her son Frank Lacivito and her eight brothers and sisters. Rose is survived by her daughter Eileen Lacivito of Georgia, her sister Rita Sarao of Hammonton, her grandchildren Christina Kanjes, Frank Lacivito, and Lenny and Shana Dryer, great grandchildren Cloe Lacivito, and Robert and Katlin Kanjes, as well as many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Rose's memory to a charity of one's choice. To share condolences visit marinellafuneralhome.com
