Lacy, Carole Elizabeth, - 80, of Dennis Township, NJ, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Theodore and Elizabeth Clay Chivalette, she has lived in her home for the past 16 years. She worked at Atlantic City Electric and was the owner of Carole's Custard for 38 years. She always said she didn't have to be a member of a church to have a relationship with God He loves me and I love Him. Carole is survived by her sister, Virginia (Ed) Champion; her sister in law, Carol Ann; her nieces and nephews; and a host of great friends who were faithful and dedicated to her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth and her daughter, Carol Beth. Services will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
