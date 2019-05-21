Lacy, David Lloyd "Dave", - of Mays Landing, NJ died on May 18th, 2019, surrounded by his family. Dave was born to Mark Leeds Lacy Jr. and Mary (Mitchell) Lacy in Atlantic City. He was predeceased by his brother Mark, sister Irene as well as his wife Jean to whom he was married for 49 years. Dave worked for New Jersey Bell, retiring after 36 years. He always had stories to tell about work and his buddies, many who were life long friends. Other memories include wonderful times with family, fun on the Great Egg Harbor River and in Englewood, FL. Dave's other interests over the years included golf, horseshoes, flying, canoeing, water-skiing, and boating. He will be greatly missed by his beloved daughters, Susan (Michael) Lazarchick, Sandi (Chuck) Cole, as well as his grandchildren Chuck (Rachael) Cole, Laura (Matt) Barnard and Aron Lazarchick and his great-grandchildren Ellie and Jackson Barnard all of whom he loved dearly, as well as other family and friends, nieces and nephews. Dave was a kind dear man a wonderful gentleman as one friend said pleasant and sincere as well as a bit of a jokester; loved by all who knew him. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his memory on Thursday, May 23 from 10-11:30 am at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where services will be held at 11:30. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the First United Methodist Church of Mays Landing, 6011 Main Street Mays Landing, NJ 08330, where Dave was an active member and a trustee. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).
