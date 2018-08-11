Ladd, Carl G., - 68, of Vineland, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 3, 2018, after a brief illness. Carl was born in Newcomb Hospital, Vineland and was a lifelong Vineland City resident. He was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1968, Cumberland County College and Glassboro State College. He also received a Ph.D. from LaSalle University. He previously owned a surf shop in Cape May. Carl was employed as a patrolman with the City of Vineland Police Dept and then was a supervisor at the Vineland Children's Residential Center. Carl was an accomplished guitar player. He truly enjoyed playing his twelve string Guild guitar which he had since he was fifteen years old. Carl won many trophies as a superior marksman. Carl's favorite pastimes include watching his grandsons play sports where he was their biggest cheerleader. He also enjoyed playing golf, surfing, and fishing. Carl was also in the process of restoring his 1968 Firebird. He was a longtime, loyal Eagles and Phillies fan. Carl was predeceased by his parents William and Jane (Gessler) Ladd, father-in-law Evertt H. Walker and brother-in-law Jeffrey H Walker. Carl is survived by his beloved wife and high school sweetheart Joanne (Walker), his much loved children Kevin C. (Tracy) and Karen J. (Jamie) Gillespie, his precious grandchildren Gavin, Gabriel and Blake Gillespie, Rimmon, Sierra and Kaia Kulick, mother-in-law Barbara Walker, brother-in-law Jim (Judy) Walker, sister-in-law Phyllis Walker and many nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360 where his Memorial Service will be conducted at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or Funny Farm Rescue 6908 Railroad Blvd. Mays Landing, NJ 08330. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
