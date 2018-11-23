Ladd, Judith Marie, - 69, of Rio Grande, NJ, passed away November 20, 2018. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late William and Pearl (McFarland) O'Brien. She graduated from Atlantic Cape Community College with an Associates Degree. She was an employee at the Cape May County Social Services building for over 25 years. Judith is survived by her husband, William R. Ladd; her daughter Patricia (Larry) Ryan and son Joseph A. Palmisano; grandchildren: Ashley, Lauren, Edward, Miles, Matthew, and Theresa; and great grandchild Ellie Marie. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia Supplee and brother William O'Brien. Judith's hobbies included embroidery and cross-stitching, reading, and cooking. She received her greatest enjoyment just spending time with her family, especially the time spent with her grandchildren. Funeral services will be Monday, November 26, 2018 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
