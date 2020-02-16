Lafferty, Elizabeth "Bettie" Cecilia, - 103, of Ocean City, passed away January 30, 2020 at VNA Hospice House, surrounded by loving family. She was born September 29, 1916 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late George and Bessie Stevenson. She graduated from South Philadelphia High School, in 1935. Bettie met her husband, George Lafferty at a church social function in Philadelphia. The two were married in 1941. Two weeks before their wedding, George, who was in the Navy Reserve, was called into active duty. George served in the United States Navy for 27 years, and when he traveled with the Navy, he often sent for his wife. Bettie enjoyed her many travels, alongside George. She was trained to operate punch cards and, when she finished training, worked in the pay office for Strawbridge's for about three years. Bettie enjoyed the water. She loved swimming, fishing and crabbing. Throughout the years, she and her husband had three or four boats. The couple also had a mobile home in Hobe Sound, FL and they would vacation there. In Florida, they would sometimes travel with friends back and forth to the Bahamas from Florida to go fishing and snorkeling. Bettie celebrated her 103rd Birthday, with a party surrounded by her loving family, reminiscing of the times that horse-drawn carriages in Philadelphia that delivered bread, ice and milk to her family's home. Survivors include son, George T. (Carole Bissel) Lafferty; grandsons, Ryan Lafferty and wife, Kim Meoni Lafferty and George Lafferty, III and wife, Adina Biswas Lafferty; great-grandchildren, Leah and George Lafferty, IV. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 71 years, George T. Lafferty, Sr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to Humane Society of Ocean City, 1 Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
