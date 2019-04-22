Lafferty-Ross, Rosemarie, - 73, of North Cape May, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Rosemarie was born in Lebanon, PA to the late Charles Sturer and the late Margaret Drew Tamburelli. She worked as a waitress at the Show Boat in Atlantic City and loved the beach and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Rosemarie is predeceased by her husband Howard Ross, Jr (2007) and her adopted father Vincent Tamburelli and is survived by her son Frank Lafferty and daughter Nancy (Eric) Pitman, six Grandchildren, Frankie, Emelia, Kesami, Charlie, Alexandra and Little E, her brother Vincent (Darren) Tamburelli, her sister Helen (John) Lay, her niece Margaret and nephew John and her very close friend Miriam Clunn. Interment will be private. Condolences can be shared at www. EvoyFuneralHome.com.

