LaGamba, Henry S., SR. (Hank), - 90, of Atlantic City, NJ passed away Sunday eve at Egg Harbor Care Center, Egg Harbor Twp. NJ. Born and raised in Phila Pa., He owned and operated an Auto Interior Shop in Phila. Designing, Installing and Maintaining Auto Interiors. He Retired to Atlantic City 18 yrs ago. He was a member of St. Monica Parish, Treasurer of his tenants Assoc. and called numbers for Bingo. He is survived by his wife of 68 yrs, Jacqueline (nee Janetti) his children Henry Jr. (Kara) and Maryann Leonard and fiancé John. 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren He was predeceased by 4 siblings. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30am Fri. March 1 at St. Nicholas Tolentine Church, 1409 Pacific Ave. Atlantic City, NJ where a viewing will be held at the church from 9:30am. Cremation will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the CHEEGA FUNERAL HOME, SWEDESBORO, NJ. Contributions in his memory to St. Judes Childrens Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis Tn 38148 or on line at www.stjude.org. would be appreciated.
