Lagler, Mary F., - 96, of Sea Isle City, passed away peacefully at her home early Wednesday morning August 7, 2019. She was 96 years young. Mary, born and raised in Philadelphia, was the daughter of Eugene and Agnes Fougeray. She was predeceased by brothers Rene and Robert and sister Elizabeth. Mary lived with her daughter Mary and son-in-law Daniel in Sea Isle City for the past 10 years. She moved to Sea Isle from Port Orange, FL. where she had lived for 49 years. Mary and her beloved husband Joseph were married for 58 years. He died in December 1998. Previous to their move to Florida they lived and raised their three children in Southampton, PA. Mary will be sadly missed by her children Joyce Montminy (Langhorne, PA) and Mary E. Tumolo (Daniel) Sea Isle City, NJ. Her beloved son Joseph P., died in 2006 (a Vietnam Veteran) and her beloved niece Jacqueline died in 2012. Also missing their wonderful, loving "Nanny" her Grandchildren Richard J. Montminy (Rosaria) Summit, NJ, Steven D. Montminy (Kathleen) Warminster, PA and Jennifer C. Crohe (Edward) Levittown, PA. Mary had 6 great-grandchildren with whom she especially enjoyed spending time: Zachary, Andrew (AJ), Kylie, Meghan, Stephanie and Kaylie. She was also was a great-great Grandmother to twins Gwendolyn and Jack. Mourning her presence will also be 20 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. Throughout her life Mary was active in the church and served as a Eucharist Minister, Minister to the Sick and Grief Counselor. She was also a strong advocate for women's rights and encouraged all of us to strive to be our best. Mary was a gourmet cook who enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She was an accomplished artist, loved her garden, reading, crossword puzzles and travelling. An avid bridge player she had many loyal friends among local Bridge Clubs. Her hands were never idle as she knitted and crocheted and happily taught many others these skills. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 44th & Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ at 11 o'clock on September 6, 2019. Friends will be received for 1 hour before Mass at the Church. Interment by her husband's side will be at a later date in Florida. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be sent to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital. Information and Condolences at www.radzieta.com.
