Lai, Ami Lynne, - 54, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully in her husband's arms at home surrounded by her family on March 10th, 8:24 am. Born November 2, 1964, in New London, Ct., she lived in Freehold, NJ, Rawsonville, Vt., and Egg Harbor Township, graduated from Thomas Edison State University, and worked for Larry Van Ollefen at Ameriprise for 7 years. She was a woman of valor and loved her family. Survivors include husband, John Lai; children, Zachary (Yessenia Kelsey), Vick Kelsey, Jess (Dylan) Rodriguez, Contessa Lai, Michael Lai; faithful dogs, Holly and Rigby; sister, Beth Canida; mother, Sandra Schlirf; grandchild, Leilani Rodriguez. Ami was preceded in death by her father, Richard Paul Schlirf; and brothers, Kevin Christopher Schlirf, and John Edward Schlirf. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution; make checks payable to: American Cancer Society; (designate Brain Cancer Research on memo line) P.O. Box 22718 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. A visitation will be held from 10-11am, followed by a service on Wednesday, March 13th, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
