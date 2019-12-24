Laigaie, Christine D. , - 56, Christine's beautiful, big, generous heart stopped beating Wed. Dec. 18 with her loving family and friends around her. Born in Atlantic City and raised in Ventnor where she made many childhood friends. This was the best time of her life. She attended St. James School and Atlantic City High. She worked in the casino industry for 30 years. She was predeceased by her father, Joseph Laigaie and stepfather Patrick O'Hara. She is survived by her mother Patricia Laigaie - O'Hara; sisters Diane Lynn (Glenn), Cathleen Giordano and Mary Beth Henderson. Nephew Patrick, nieces; Caitlyn and Jessica; grandnephews Jaxson and Joshua; her beloved cat "Patticakes"; loyal friends Gail, Tracy, Cathy Cloman and many more. She loved music, baseball, sea glass and wanted to be a Rockstar. Shake up the angels Chris and form your own band. She was the best sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend you could ask for. Life without her will never be the same. Dance like no one's watching. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28th, at Holy Trinity Parish: St. James Church, Ventnor, at 10AM, with a memorial Mass beginning at 11AM. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

