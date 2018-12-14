Lally, Gerald J. "Gerry" , - 66, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018 with his loving family by his side. Mr. Lally was born in Philadelphia, PA and was the son of the late Paul T. Sr. and Helen A. (Harrigan) Lally. He resided in Langhorne, PA before moving to Florence 38 years ago. Gerry was a retired electrical inspector, employed by Middle-Atlantic Inspections, Inc., Feasterville, PA, with more than 35 years of dedicated service. He will affectionately be remembered for his cheerful personality, extreme generosity and diligent work ethic. His most enjoyable times were spent with his family, working, fishing, boating and spending time on his dock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Helen (Lally) Garofalo, Thomas Lally and a sister in law Marcia (McNamee) Lally. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Wendy L. (Corle) Lally, his children and their fiances, Frederick Lally& Tracey Jobes and Gerald Lally & Danielle Smylie, his siblings and their spouses, Paul (Alexis), John, Edward (Christine), James, Margaret (Cookie) Estlow (Jesse), Rosemary Cahalane (Connie), Katharine Brady (Brian), sister-in-law, Laurene (Brennan) Lally, brother-in-laws, John Garofalo and Kenneth Corle, and his aunt Anne Haverty. He will also be missed by his 18 nieces and nephews, 8 grand nieces and nephews and many loving cousins and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday 12:30 PM at Holy Assumption Church, 1290 Hornberger Ave., Roebling with Rev. Cesar Anson officiating. Friends may call Sunday from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM and Monday from11:00 AM until church departure at Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, 1115 Hornberger Ave., Roebling, NJ. Final disposition will be private. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Francis W. Robbins American Legion Post 194 Scholarship Fund., 601 Broad St, Florence, NJ 08518. Condolences may be sent to www.koschekandporterfuneralhome.com
