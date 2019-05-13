LaMacchia, Caroline D, (nee DiCicco), - 93, of Seaville, NJ, passed away May 5, 2019. Nothing in this world was more important than her family. She spent many years working at automobile dealerships starting as an entry level clerk and worked her way to office manager. After her move to NJ, she continued her bookkeeping skills working at at Engineering Design Assoc. Caroline was predeceased by her mother and father, Frank and Mildred (Verrekia) DiCicco, husband Angelo, son Louis, and sister Madeline Agostine. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her daughter and son in law Delores and Chris Jackson, her five grandchildren Christopher (Laura) Jackson, Angela (Jeff) Mattera, Brian Jackson, Louis and Mark LaMacchia, her five great grandchildren Taylor Jackson, Caroline and J J Mattera, Violett and Sabrinna Jackson, her sisters Mildred DiCicco, Joanne Bullock, Dot Urbans, daughter in law, Kim Gaona, nieces, nephews, cousins, and her E D A family, especially, Steve Filippone, Vince Orlando , and Georgeanne Strabuck . A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Thursday May 16, 2019 at 11:00AM at St Kolbe Maximilian Parish, Church of the Resurrection, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ, 08223 where friends may visit from 10:00AM until 11:00AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Route 9 North, Swainton, NJ 08210. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
