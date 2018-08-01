LaMacchia , Louis Angelo, - of Lillian Alabama, Born in Philadelphia, PA on Jan. 31, 1949 Louis passed on July 12, 2018 in Lillian, AL. Louis was born to Angelo and Caroline (DiCicco) LaMacchia. He resided in Upper Twp., before moving to Venice FL, then Lillian, AL. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother Caroline, his two children, Louis and Mark LaMacchia, his sister and brother in law Delores and Chris Jackson, a loving wife Kimberly, as well as several family members. Louis touched so many people with his keen sense of humor, his love of music, his passion for reading and history, his love for his family and his faith in God. A mass at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, Marmora will take place Aug. 4th at 11 AM. Friends and family may call at 10:00 AM. Interment is private.
