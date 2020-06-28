Lamanna, Eileen V., - 75, of Vineland, NJ, born January 23, 1945, passed on from this life into eternal life on June 25, 2020, in Vineland, NJ. Eileen was a lifelong resident of her beloved town of Sea Isle City, NJ, the daughter of Virginia and Chel Lamanna. She attended St. Joseph's Elementary School and Wildwood Catholic High School where she graduated in 1962. She went on to Merrimack College in Boston, MA, and graduated with a B.A. in 1966. Eileen worked with her mother at the Boardwalk Gift Shop until it was closed. Eventually, she became the parish secretary at St. Joseph's Church in Sea Isle City. Eileen was the heart and soul of the parish. She was the unofficial historian of both Sea Isle City and St. Joseph's. She knew and loved both the people of Sea Isle City and the parish. She was trustworthy, kind, and caring. Eileen supported the parish ministries, the school, and the priests. She worked endlessly to make the rectory a home for the priests who served the parish. She was dedicated and devoted to the Blessed Mother, her family, her Church, and her community. She moved to the Brendale Condominium community Vineland, NJ. in 2005 and then retired from St. Joseph's in 2014. Eileen loved her treasures from the many years at her mother's gift shop. She enjoyed looking at the beach and ocean. She was a skilled piano player and a talented artist. She was a gracious lady with impeccable taste and a flair for the dramatic. Her wit and wisdom will be sorely missed. Eileen had three uncles, Peter (wife Elizabeth), Vincent (wife Albina), and Louis. Her Aunt Nancy lives in Chester, Pennsylvania. She was very close with her cousin Marilyn (husband Lou) Petitto and her one niece, Heather, who lives in Ireland and one nephew, Graham, who lives in Los Angeles. She received support from her priest friend Father John Cavagnaro who was there especially through her failing health in the last five months. Eileen also appreciated the care of Jimmy her handyman, Natasha her cleaner, and the many other caregivers of the last month. Her viewing will be held on June 30th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 43rd and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243 on July 1st at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Catholic Daughters of St. Joseph's, 8000 Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ, 08243. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
