LaMazza, Giovanni "John", - 83, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully with his family by his side as he took his final breath on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees. Born in Messina Italy, he moved to Hammonton in 1955. John worked for William B. Kessler Clothing Company as a Hand Presser and he was a member of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America. He retired in 2006 from Tropicana Hotel & Casino as a dealer after 25 years. He is a lifetime member of the Order Italian Sons and Daughters Lodge # 123 of Hammonton, NJ, and St. John the Baptist Society. John was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan, though his passion was Italian soccer. He is predeceased by his parents Gaetano and Antonietta LaMazza, brothersMario, Antonio and Giuseppe "Joe" LaMazza and Sister Josephine Franchina. John is survived by his wife Rosaria (nee Brunelli) a daughter Toni LaMazza of Hammonton, and a son Gaetano LaMazza and his wife Elizabeth of Pittsgrove, NJ. His brother Cosimo LaMazza and his wife Georgia of Hammonton, and sister Flavia LaMazza of Newport Beach Ca., his sister in laws Antonietta LaMazza (nee Giacoppo), Salvatora LaMazza (nee Russo) both of Hammonton and Angelina LaMazza (DeFrancesco) from Messina, Italy. Loving grandfather of Brian Scott and Matthew Adam LaMazza and many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday eve. 7:00- 9:00 pm and Friday 9:00 10:00 am all at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial Friday10:30 am St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Sts Hammonton. Entombment will follow in Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN or Disabled American Veterans P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250. Please share condolences at (www.marinellafuneralhome.com)
