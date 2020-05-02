Lamb, Francis, - 96, of Linwood, N.J., NOVEMBER 21,1923- APRIL 26, 2020 Fran, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Linwood, NJ. Born in Atlantic City, NJ. Fran was raised in Ventnor NJ, attended Saint James school and Atlantic City High School Vocational program in auto mechanics. After high school he joined the U.S. Army, completed training at Fort Bragg. He was Sgt. of the motor pool during World War II serving in Hawaii. He was a member of Local 54 hotel union and the VFW of Somers Point. He enjoyed playing golf with his VFW buddies until the age of 95. Fran was predeceased by his wife of 58 years Elaine (Begley) Lamb, his parents John and Ann (Clark) Lamb, and his brothers John and Raymond. He is survived by his sons, Michael of Linwood, NJ, Stephen (Betty) of Winchester, VA, and John (Tamara) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; grandchildren, Sean Lamb(Laura),Valerie Guinan(Vince), Samantha Lamb and Jonathan Lamb; and his great grandchildren, Vincent Guinan, Dominic Guinan, Roger Lamb and Elliott Rosell. His memorial services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Somers Point VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars), 500 Bethel Rd, Somers Point, NJ. 08244
